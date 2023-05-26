 Abbys at Goafest 2023: Mindshare is Tech, Mobile Specialist Agency of the Year; Leo Burnett takes top Digital honour
e-Paper Get App
HomeBrandsutraAbbys at Goafest 2023: Mindshare is Tech, Mobile Specialist Agency of the Year; Leo Burnett takes top Digital honour

Abbys at Goafest 2023: Mindshare is Tech, Mobile Specialist Agency of the Year; Leo Burnett takes top Digital honour

Leo Burnett wins lone Grand Prix awarded on day two of the One Show Abby for Airtel ‘175 Replayed’.

Team Medianews4uUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
Mindshare is Tech, Mobile Specialist Agency of the Year |

Mindshare took home the Technology and Mobile Specialist Agency of the Year titles on day two of the One Show Abby at Goafest 2023.

In the Technology Abbys, Mindshare won a Gold, two Silvers and a Bronze adding up to 24 points, to inch ahead of Leo Burnett’s 22-point haul from a Gold, a Silver and two Bronze Abbys and Madison’s 20 points from a Gold, a Silver, a Bronze and one merit certification.

In the Mobile Abbys, Mindshare won a Gold and two Silvers to net 20 points, followed by Enormous with 12 points from two Silvers and Leo Burnett also with 12 points from a Silver, Bronze and merit certificate. Ibs Fulcro was the only other agency to win Gold.

Leo Burnett took home the Digital Specialist Agency of the Year title winning the lone Grand Prix awarded on the day for Airtel ‘175 Replayed’ in the ‘Digital Craft – Creative use of Video’ category. Besides which, the agency won three Golds, five Silvers and four Bronze Abbys, alongside two merit certifications. Enormous, White Rivers Media and Wunderman Thompson won a Gold Digital Abby apiece.

View the Digital Specialist Agency leaderboard here:

Read Also
Media Abby at Goafest 2023: EssenceMediacom snares Grand Prix for Whisper ‘Missing Chapter’,...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Abbys at Goafest 2023: Mindshare is Tech, Mobile Specialist Agency of the Year; Leo Burnett takes...

Abbys at Goafest 2023: Mindshare is Tech, Mobile Specialist Agency of the Year; Leo Burnett takes...

Goafest 2023: ‘Creativity in advertising is about generating original and useful solutions’

Goafest 2023: ‘Creativity in advertising is about generating original and useful solutions’

Goafest 2023: On the sidelines – What's the one big change coming?

Goafest 2023: On the sidelines – What's the one big change coming?

Media Abby at Goafest 2023: EssenceMediacom snares Grand Prix for Whisper ‘Missing Chapter’,...

Media Abby at Goafest 2023: EssenceMediacom snares Grand Prix for Whisper ‘Missing Chapter’,...

Opinion: Goafest 2023 – A show of solidarity

Opinion: Goafest 2023 – A show of solidarity