Abbys at Goafest 2023: Mindshare is Tech, Mobile Specialist Agency of the Year; Leo Burnett takes top Digital honour

Mindshare took home the Technology and Mobile Specialist Agency of the Year titles on day two of the One Show Abby at Goafest 2023.

In the Technology Abbys, Mindshare won a Gold, two Silvers and a Bronze adding up to 24 points, to inch ahead of Leo Burnett’s 22-point haul from a Gold, a Silver and two Bronze Abbys and Madison’s 20 points from a Gold, a Silver, a Bronze and one merit certification.

In the Mobile Abbys, Mindshare won a Gold and two Silvers to net 20 points, followed by Enormous with 12 points from two Silvers and Leo Burnett also with 12 points from a Silver, Bronze and merit certificate. Ibs Fulcro was the only other agency to win Gold.

Leo Burnett took home the Digital Specialist Agency of the Year title winning the lone Grand Prix awarded on the day for Airtel ‘175 Replayed’ in the ‘Digital Craft – Creative use of Video’ category. Besides which, the agency won three Golds, five Silvers and four Bronze Abbys, alongside two merit certifications. Enormous, White Rivers Media and Wunderman Thompson won a Gold Digital Abby apiece.

