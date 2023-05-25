Media Abby at Goafest 2023: EssenceMediacom snares Grand Prix for Whisper ‘Missing Chapter’, emerges Media Agency of the Year

EssenceMediacom emerged as the Media Agency of the Year at the Media Abbys of the Abby One Show at Goafest 2023, winning a Grand Prix, four Golds and 20 metals to earn 122 points.

The agency won the lone Grand Prix awarded for ‘The Missing Chapter’ for Whisper India, in the category of Innovative Use of OOH.

EssenceMediacom’s Golds were in Innovative Use of Social Media for ‘Tapping Twitter to educate users on online safety’ for Google; in Innovative Use of Mobile for ‘Let’s not just greet but meet this Diwali’ for Coca-Cola; in Innovative Use of Gaming for ‘Dekho Wicket Se Cricket’ for Thums Up; and in the Cause Marketing category again for ‘The Missing Chapter’.

Mindshare won six of the 25 Gold Abbys awarded on the night, the most by an entrant, to end up in second place with 106 points.

Mindshare’s Golds were in the Innovative Use of Audio Visual category for ‘'Aanandam Aarambam - Happiness starts with a cup of Bru!’; in Innovative Use of Radio for ‘RJ Off-Air, IPL On-Air’ for client Star Sports; in Moment Marketing for ‘Thumbstopping Beauty Biases’ for Dove; in Innovative Use of Integrated Media for Dove’s ‘Stop The Beauty Test’; in Innovative Use of Commerce for Unilever B2B app Shikhar; in Innovative Use of Emerging Technology for ‘Trixy Cinegame - 3 Layers of Fun’ for Kwality Walls.

The agency’s Bangladesh office also won a South Asia Category (excluding India) special award in Innovative Use of Integrated Media for ‘Rin: My Name My Identity’.

Madison Media had as many Gold Abbys as EssenceMediacom at four. The wins were for in Innovative Use of Paid Search for ‘Blue Star Water Purifier Cresto becomes #1 product in Best Sellers on Amazon’; in Innovative Use of Digital Search SEO for ‘The Content Connection - How Bridging Gaps and Helping Users Led to 2X The SEO Love!’ for Vicco; in Innovative Use of Activation for ‘Sreshth Pradhan 2.0’ for client Asian Paints; and in Innovative Use of Branded Content - Integration for ‘Anupama and the Go cheese Factory - the biggest 8-minute-long brand integration in daily soap’ for Go Cheese.

Initiative Media (for Amazon and OnePlus) and Lodestar UM (Mahindra, Agency Research) won two Gold Abbys each.

Other agencies to strike Gold were Social Panga (for Manipal Hospitals), Xperia Group (Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza), Omnicom Media Group (Mercedes-Benz), Sociowash (Century Ply), BC Web Wise (Samsonite), Wavemaker (Luminous) and White Rivers Media (Astral Foundation).