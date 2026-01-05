500 Million Reasons to Go Regional: Why Language Is India’s Biggest Digital Advantage

By Vikas Katoch

India's digital transformation is being driven by a linguistic revolution. As internet access expands beyond metro cities into smaller towns and rural areas, regional language content has evolved from a nice-to-have feature into a critical business imperative.

The numbers tell a compelling story: India's internet user base reached 886 million in 2024 and is projected to exceed 900 million by 2025, with nearly 98% of users accessing content in Indic languages. Rural India now leads this growth with 488 million users, accounting for 55% of the total internet population. A 2024 IAMAI and Nielsen study reveals that 68% of Indian internet users prefer content in their native language, signaling a fundamental shift in how brands must communicate.

The Short-Form Video Explosion

Short-form video content has become the dominant format for reaching regional audiences. By 2021, Hindi and regional language content accounted for 95% of short-form video consumption in India. Projections suggest 600 to 650 million Indians will consume short-form videos by 2025, with active users spending 55 to 60 minutes daily on these platforms.

The format's success stems from its accessibility. 47% of Indian consumers report being influenced by short-form videos when making purchases, and ShareChat data shows that short videos receive twice the engagement compared to traditional long-form content. OTT platforms, edtech companies, and e-commerce brands are all investing heavily in regional language content to capture this engaged audience.

Why Language Matters

The importance of native language content isn't unique to India. CSA Research's survey of 8,709 consumers across 29 countries found that 76% of online shoppers prefer to buy products with information in their native language, and 40% will never buy from websites in other languages.

For Indian brands, these insights align with local market dynamics. Regional content generates 1.5 to 2 times higher engagement rates according to Facebook India data. Companies like Zomato have reported a 22% increase in orders from smaller towns after offering their app interface in multiple Indian languages.

Strategic Implications

Successfully implementing regional language strategies requires more than simple translation — it demands true localisation. Campaign messaging must reflect cultural nuances, local contexts, and regional sensibilities. Marketing agencies working with regional campaigns have observed conversion rate increases of over 45% for clients who translated content into regional languages like Kannada and Telugu.

Industries across the board — from healthcare and financial services to education and emerging startups — are leveraging short-form videos in regional languages to educate and engage customers. As artificial intelligence advances, regional language data is becoming the foundation for hyper-targeted marketing campaigns based on language preference, geography, and income level.

The message is clear: in India's digital ecosystem, language is no longer a barrier — it's a bridge. Brands that recognise regional languages as strategic assets will be best positioned to capture the attention and loyalty of India's next billion internet users.

(The author is the Founder & CEO of Adomantra Digital)