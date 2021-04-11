Zoravar - Book One in the Bollywood Saga review: An interesting, filmy thriller

Most are used to seeing Indians films or even serials full of drama, twists and turns and shock. A bit of melodrama always makes us happy. And, Shah has captured that well in the book. You live the journey through Zoravar. You feel for him when he goes through personal drama. You are angry at things not going his way, but cheer the very next moment when he gets the opportunity. His success, his flaws, his affairs or lack of interest in family at times, his struggles... all become part of you. Just like the countless movies or serials you have seen till date.

Because it is part of the Bollywood Saga, the narration is kept a bit like a masala movie though at times, one does feel Shah slows a bit. You are not just witness to Zorawar’s journey, but his saga is mixed with real-life Bollywood biggies from that time, right from Dilip Kumar to Raj Kapoor to Dev Anand and Nargis. You name it and they are there. It feels as if pages from Indian film history are flowing out.

Zoravar: Book one in the Bollywood Saga by Maharsh Shah is an appealing book if Bollywood, masala movies, thriller and upheavals is something you enjoy. Don’t let the in-between slow pace put you off. The next saga from this stable will be keenly awaited.

Book: Zoravar: Book One in the Bollywood Saga

Author: Maharsh Shah

Publisher: HarperCollins India

Pages: 342

Price: Rs. 299