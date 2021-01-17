'What’s Next? Future Shock' review: Dr Sandeep Goyal’s book is an ode to Alvin Toffler’s original with an Indian twist

It’s been more than half a month since we entered 2021, and the general consensus is that the last ten months of lockdown have just passed by. While that is true in the context of relativity, the world itself has changed drastically and is in no ways, hibernating. People too have changed without realising that they have.

Dr Sandeep Goyal, an advertising guru, has been writing about what the future holds ever since the lockdown started, as guest columns in a leading publication. With a keen eye he had noticed that nothing is the same as pandemic has changed the way people eat, what they eat, how much they eat, how much makeup they apply, what clothes they will wear, how their homes will look like, and much more.

In his book, What’s Next? Future Shock, Goyal details every change across every sector and juxtaposes them with the way the industry will react and change for the better. He covers travel and tourism, health and wellness, education, and more. He also touches upon changes in relationships between families, friends, including the eternal pain of finding love.