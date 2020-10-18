Spring book review: Ambi Parameswaran gives simple lessons on dealing with rejection through his new book

Young millennials are blessed with many things — like being born in the post-family planning era where there is no struggle for space or food or attention. The ‘coddled’ generation as Parameswaran puts it, has not tasted enough hard knocks in the lives of their parents when everything including groceries (called ration back then) was in short supply. As jobs were few, even the brightest of the generation had to face an endless number of rejections in interviews and later in life.

However, millennials and centennials grew up in times of campus interviews. But what happens later in life is another matter. Most of them face the shock of rejection during the wee years of their professional career with little arsenal up their sleeves to combat it in a healthy manner. For them, this book is a Godsend.

Candidate to employee to employer

Parameswaran does not drag the book with discourses on well-being. In fact, the top advertising executive draws heavily from his own personal experiences of rejection as an interview candidate, as an ad man and finally even as an employer — how he tried to reject a persistent candidate but was won over by his resolve.

He also explains how as an ad exec, he was ‘prepared’ for rejection as impressing clients was no mean task in his business. He also tells how he had even learnt from the many times his pitches were rejected. He also added a journal that a reader can maintain as notes that can help them later.

Parameswaran also adds anecdotes of successful people and their long-winding journeys to success. But the most impressive part of his book is his own journey of rejection, which he had to face in spite of being an IIT Madras and IIM Calcutta grad before he became the success he is.

Book: Spring: Bouncing Back From Rejection

Author: Ambi Parameswaran

Publisher: Westland

Pages: 232