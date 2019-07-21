What on earth are you doing to Democracy in Peril: 5 books that are just out

Book: What on earth are you doing
Author: Abhinav Goel
Publisher: Notion Press
The book tries to help reader understand that it is indeed possible to build a meaningful life fueled by purpose and passion and share a proven method to live such an amazing and successful life. Whether it is your career and relationships, your health or your finances; breakthrough success can become yours if you are willing to learn and create habits that have stood the test of time.
Book: Target Alex Cross
Author: James Patterson
Publisher: Arrow Books
The new President calls on Alex Cross to lead an unparalleled FBI investigation to help capture America's most wanted criminal. Alex has a terrible feeling that the assassination is just the beginning of a much larger plan. All too soon this fear springs to life as a terrifying chain of events plunges the government and the entire country into chaos.
Book: Knife
Author: Jo Nesbo
Publisher: Harvill Secker
Harry is responsible for the many years Finne spent in prison but now he’s free and ready to pick up where he left off. When Harry wakes up with blood on his hands, and no memory of what he did the night before, he knows everything is only going to get worse.
Book: The Silent Patient
Author: Alex Michaelides
Publisher: Orion Books
Alicia Berenson writes a diary as a release, an outlet - and to prove to her beloved husband that everything is fine. She can't bear the thought of worrying Gabriel, or causing him pain. Until, late one evening, Alicia shoots Gabriel five times and then never speaks another word.
Book: Democracy in Peril
Author: Alan Friedman
Publisher: Om Books International
In Trump’s America, democracy is under siege, institutions are threatened and demeaned every day by the White House and in tweets from a seemingly unhinged and unstable President of the United States. In this searing account, expatriate journalist Alan Friedman examines the real America through the mouths of its citizens.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)