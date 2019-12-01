Wedding Wows 2019: Marriage between the covers

Gone Girl
Author: Gillian Flynn
This one is the epitome of a toxic marriage. Both the protagonists are flawed humans, but you don’t hate them for that. You end up hating them for their manipulations, especially of the heroine, Amy. ‘Who are you?’ ‘What have we done to each other?’ These are the questions Nick Dunne finds himself asking on the morning of his fifth wedding anniversary, when his wife Amy suddenly disappears. On one hand we have Nick ending up as a suspect, thanks to the several journal entries of Amy’s which hint at her husband’s villainous side. On the other hand, we have Amy’s diary telling us her side of the story, a story which baffles and also stuns us at the end.
Before I Go to Sleep
Author: S J Watson
What happens when you wake up every morning and remember nothing about not just yesterday, but decades of yesterdays? You don’t remember your name, identity your family, nothing...all forgotten overnight, which ends up being a daily phenomenon. That’s exactly what the heroine, Christine, in S J Watson’s Before I Go To Sleep is going through. And the only person she trusts, Ben, is telling her only half the truth. This one is not just about love and marriage, but also about the height of a person’s obsession with someone he loves. Obsession so strong that he will go to any length to keep the one he loves from her true memories.
Koi Good News?
Author: Zarreen Khan
This one will be so relatable for those married Indians who are under the pressure of producing an offspring. This book is funny and witty telling us both sides of the marriage through the eye of the protagonists, Mona Mathur of Dehradun and Ramit Deol of Amritsar. With every member of the family waiting in anticipation of ‘good news’ from the couple, Mona and Ramit are struggling to conceive. And finally when they do, they must keep their relationship intact, and put up a united front against other nosy family members and neighbours. And Soha Ali Khan aptly describes the book, saying, “This is the novel you need to read if you want to know what it’s like to survive an Indian marriage.”
The Newlyweds
Author: Nell Freudenberger
This is a typical modern love story. Girl (Amina) meets boy (George)...online! Within months of their lone-distance, online relationship, Amina leaves Bangladesh and moves into George’s house in an American suburb, eventually getting married. As Amina tries to fit in with the new western culture, she realises that neither she nor George have been completely honest with each other. They have a secret which threatens to break them apart.
Stay With Me
Author: Ayobami Adebayo
Set against the backdrop of the politically-charged environment of 1980s Nigeria, with the call for social change gaining momentum, a Nigerian couple is struggling to keep their marriage away from outside influences. Yejide is hoping for a child (because her husband and mother-in-law want it) and when she fails in this one wifely duty, the in-laws insist their prodigal son gets a new wife.
This book is a story of the fragility of married love and the attempts we make to save ourselves and the ones we love from heartbreak.
Girls in White Dresses
Author: Jennifer Close
This one’s for our unmarried singles...a comical book about young women who go to marriage parties and bridal showers of everyone they know. But for these girls, life is not about the white dress; rather it is about heartbreaks, endless work hours and yes, lots of family pressure...to walk down the aisle themselves — something they are longing for too. Close’s book show us what life is like for all young, yet-to-be-married adults.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)