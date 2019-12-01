Wedding Wows 2019: Marriage between the covers

Stay With Me

Author: Ayobami Adebayo

Set against the backdrop of the politically-charged environment of 1980s Nigeria, with the call for social change gaining momentum, a Nigerian couple is struggling to keep their marriage away from outside influences. Yejide is hoping for a child (because her husband and mother-in-law want it) and when she fails in this one wifely duty, the in-laws insist their prodigal son gets a new wife.

This book is a story of the fragility of married love and the attempts we make to save ourselves and the ones we love from heartbreak.