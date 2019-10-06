Book: Visible Muslim, Invisible Citizen: Understanding Islam in Indian Democracy

Author: Salman Khurshid

Publisher: Rupa

Pages: 308

Price: Rs 595

Former External Minister Salman Khurshid has written one more book Visible Muslim, Invisible Citizen: Understanding Islam in Indian Democracy. Generally our understanding of religion in modern India is highly influenced by the media and environment in which we live and grow. In the polarised society like ours it is always better to understand various religions in the proper context.

The book is mainly meant for non-Muslim (mainly Hindus) who do not know enough of Islam. It places the identity of the Indian Muslim in the context of Indian democracy; and deciphers the Muslim mind in social and political contexts, beyond theology. The book is also for the Muslims themselves, to help them steer out of the morass partly of their own making.

The idea of writing this book came to the author after reading Shashi Tharoor’s book Why I Am a Hindu. The author correctly analyses, “For decades after independence, Indian Muslims were implicitly, and sometimes even explicitly, blamed for the partition by people whose understanding of history was sparse.”

The reality is three Muslim leaders — Sheikh Abdullah, Hamid Dalwai and Arif Mohammad Khan — had potential to take their community forward. Sheikh Abdullah, a Kashmiri, stood for secular India, Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru and rejected Muslim League’s idea of Pakistan. Hamid Dalwai, a Maharashtrian, was a thinker and reformer. He was the first to organise a rally along with seven women against triple talaq in Mumbai in 1966. Unfortunately he died much before his time. He is the most relevant today. He adopted a rationalist approach to religion. Arif Mohammad walked out of the Rajiv Gandhi cabinet over differences on the Shah Bano issue in 1986. Now, he is Governor of Kerala.