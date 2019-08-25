Salman Khurshid: We need a rediscovery of each other in these times

Indian Muslims can be called the majority of the minority in our multi-cultural country. And yet we know little about this community who are now facing major issues. Keeping this in mind, well-known politician, advocate and author Salman Khurshid has come out with a book to explain Islam to non-Muslims.

Published by Rupa Publications, his book titled Visible Muslim, Invisible Citizen speaks about not just Islam but also the character of Indian Muslims in our democracy and our country’s social and political context.

What prompted you to pick this topic as your next book? Was the general atmosphere presently in the country the reason? How would describe the basic premise of the book?

It is an important topic of contemporary democratic discourse and had become somewhat contentious in recent times. I was mulling over these matters for some time and somehow events have brought these issues centre stage.

The title is quite intriguing. Why did you choose it?

It sums up the essential debate about identity and equality, both central to our constitution and yet distorted in popular conversations.

Since the topic is not something which is usually discussed, how has it been written and presented?

My endeavour has been to connect divergent opinions and find common ground that allows conversations without screaming at each other. Some people may object to the extent of accommodation but I have flagged the points that needed to be noticed.

Will the book hold something for Muslim readers considering the target readers are non-Muslims?