Sadhguru’s latest book 'Eternal Echoes – A Book of Poems (1994-2021)' releasing today

Coimbatore: Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation, will speak with renowned Indian author, poet and Sahitya Akademi awardee Arundhathi Subramaniam in a live interaction “Mystic Verse: An Exploration” at the launch of Eternal Echoes - A Book of Poems (1994-2021), an anthology of poems penned by the mystic himself.

Covering the breadth of Sadhguru's life insights – from "Yoga" and "Nature" to "Mystical" and "People and Places", the book offers readers with an incredible collection of his poems spanning nearly three decades.

Readers can expect nearly 600 poems divided into various categories. Intricate illustrations and a gold-embossed deep blue hardcover make this a treasured keepsake.

During the, Sadhguru will share insights on the book with Ms Subramaniam, who also penned Sadhguru's best-selling biography, Sadhguru: More Than a Life in 2010.

Earlier this year, Sadhguru‘s book, Karma: A Yogi's Guide To Crafting Your Destiny, hit the New York Times bestseller list just a week after its Global release. The book offered a fresh perspective on the widely misunderstood concept of Karma.

Sadhguru's previous book, Death — An Inside Story, was published by Penguin Random House India in 2020 and was at the top of the HT-Nielsen Bestseller List for 15 consecutive weeks.

Sadhguru has authored over 100 books on a wide range of subjects, uncovering the mysteries of life, death and beyond. Published in 2016, Inner Engineering – A Yogi's Guide to Joy, one of Sadhguru's most popular books till date, was a New York Times and Washington Post best-seller in 2017.

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 02:12 PM IST