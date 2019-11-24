Review: From reel to real India

They relate to the actors on the marquee and temporarily consider them as their real and emotional extensions. In other words, for the mofussil India, cinema is and has always been a ‘visual opium’ (film critic Leonard Maltin’s phrase).

An Amitabh-starred Manmohan Desai’s typical flick still opiates the minds of cine-goers from the hinterlands. A kind of Dutch-courage provokes the village crowd to emulate their superheroes without a shred of doubt. Here lies the success of our Hindi films.

Literally, as well as metaphorically, our films speak to us in our language. There’s always an element of instant connectivity and quick relatability. They (films) could be light years away from reality, yet this very unrealistic depiction is what makes a Hindi film click with the audience.

They provide a faux, but effective, sense of psychological empowerment and a kind of emotional anchorage to a largely emasculated and deprived audience.