Observe To Unmask book review: Speaks volumes, but silently

We are all born with a clean slate, absolutely nothing on our mind. So much so that the age group between zero to seven is often referred to as ‘The Imprint Period’. Just as the sponge goes on soaking in as much as it can, we humans too do the same in terms of life during that phase. At this point, the question arises: how and when do we humans get ourselves a ‘mask’, behind which we hide our true self.

Author Pushpendra Mehta through his book, Observe to Unmask: 100 Small Things to Know People Better, has reached closest to the other side of the answer: Understanding others better with an art of looking behind the mask or at times completely unmasking the person, we are keen to know in a better way.

As a reader, you realise that the book lays emphasis on going much beyond what is otherwise not easily visible to you. According to the author, in order to do that one must examine, observe or study the first 18 to 21 years of a person’s life. Mehta feels that by doing so, one gains lot of valuable insights about an individual.