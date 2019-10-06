Marauders of Hope: An eye-opener and insightful read

Book: Marauders of Hope
Author: Aruna Ravikumar
Publisher: The Write Place
Pages: 164
Price: Rs 299
Senior journalist Aruna Ravikumar, who has made a mark in print and electronic media, took to the study of multi-level marketing scams during the course of her journalistic career. Aruna garnered deep insight on the subject and learned how it affected, not only the individual, but also caused an economical dent at a global level. Keeping this in mind, Aruna has penned down Marauders of Hope with the intention of imparting knowledge on how the corrupt system of MLM scams actually works.
The Marauders of Hope throws light on the Ponzi scams and pyramid schemes that are prevalent despite its ban in India since 1978. Embezzlers play with an individual’s dream, forming a web of deceit and victimising them at a financial and psychological level. They simply sell a non-existent dream and burn a hole in their pocket. The crime is widespread and deeply entrenched in the system. Yet, no one really recognises this as a social evil.
At times the agents cleverly deceive victims leaving no trace of any proof behind. Agents take advantage of our official system that is sloppy and bereft of any promptness. The crime leaves the victim in a delirious state. The lack of proof gives one little opportunity to report the crime, and seize the rogues. Sometimes, there is a nexus between these agents and politicians.
They swindle people, robbing them off their dreams in order to procure large and unaccounted for sums. A lot of these agents get away scot-free owing to the political backing. The virus of this crime begins to spread then,
from a pan India level, to a global level.
The book has very simple, yet strapping language; complex terms have been broken down for those who don’t come from a financial background. This makes it easier for everyone to comprehend the nuances of the on-going crimes. Marauders of Hope is an eye-opener for those who are out to make the ‘quick buck’.
