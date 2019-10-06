Marauders of Hope: An eye-opener and insightful read

At times the agents cleverly deceive victims leaving no trace of any proof behind. Agents take advantage of our official system that is sloppy and bereft of any promptness. The crime leaves the victim in a delirious state. The lack of proof gives one little opportunity to report the crime, and seize the rogues. Sometimes, there is a nexus between these agents and politicians.

They swindle people, robbing them off their dreams in order to procure large and unaccounted for sums. A lot of these agents get away scot-free owing to the political backing. The virus of this crime begins to spread then,

from a pan India level, to a global level.

The book has very simple, yet strapping language; complex terms have been broken down for those who don’t come from a financial background. This makes it easier for everyone to comprehend the nuances of the on-going crimes. Marauders of Hope is an eye-opener for those who are out to make the ‘quick buck’.