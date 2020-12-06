Heartbreak at Coffee Shop review: Heart-touching tales of love and wisdom

The message of a myth is not lost on him. But he also knows how to contextualise that in changing circumstances. So, the spin-offs and branch-outs from his quill don't lose relevance. He has gimlet eyes and a sharp mind, a sine qua non for a raconteur. A good writer is always insightful and s/he gets to the roots of the subject. Ravi's personal experiences blossom into universal creativity and reality.

English biographer and critic Peter Ackroyd's exhortation, 'From the confines of privacy, write out for the legacy,' manifests itself through Ravi's tales. Whether his short stories, viz, 'Healed', 'The Buddha', 'A conversation' or his exiguous but exquisite pearls (drabbles), all bear a stamp of experiential exclusivity. I recommend his 10th drabble, 'Looking back' to the readers.

Stunningly poignant, it smites you with its sudden density. All tales are enriched with introspective depth. The Sanskrit word pragalbh (densely cerebral) can be applied to his tales and tailpieces. To use an oxymoron, his 'Heartbreak at Coffee Shop' is a heart-breakingly beautiful collection of perennial wisdom. Read to feel elevated.

Book: Heartbreak at Coffee Shop

Author: Ravi Valluri

Publishing House: AKS Publishing House, New Delhi

Pages: 213

Price: Rs 199