'Four Seasons In Japan' Book Review: Thought-Provoking And Heart-Warming

Over the past few months, I have been fixated with books about books, readers, librarians, bookshops, or the publishing industry at large. From literary thrillers like Yellowface, the heart-warming Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop, and the romance dramas Love on the Second Read and Once Upon A Curfew, among others… Along with Asian authors (Korean, Japanese, Chinese, and even Indian), I have a newfound appetite for this trope. So, when I came across Four Seasons in Japan by Nick Bradley, with a translator as the central character, I had to pick it up. And, like my other finds, I wasn’t disappointed with this one.

The book is uniquely set — it’s a story within a story. The main narrative follows Flo, a young American translator living in Japan, who is going through a career crisis of sorts. After her first translation is published, she is unable to find another story to work on. She starts doubting herself, which eventually alienates her from her girlfriend and friends. However, her life changes when she finds a book, Sound of Water by Hibiki, on a train and feels compelled to translate it and tell the world a fascinating new story. While she begins the translation, the new story introduces Kyo, a young boy forced to live with his paternal grandmother Ayako, in Onomichi, a quaint town, leaving his urban life behind. The reason — Kyo has failed his college entrance exam and must attend a cram school to get admission to a good university.

At first, Ayako and Kyo do not get along. Ayako feels she must be stern with the boy so that he focuses on his studies and does well. On the other hand, Kyo, a boy on the cusp of adulthood, feels alienated in the new environment and from his grandmother whom he barely knows As the story progresses, Ayako and Kyo finally accept each other’s eccentricities. While Kyo learns about Ayako’s traumatic escape from death, the latter finds her grandson’s artistic talent and pushes him to pursue his dreams. In each other’s company, they find solace and healing.

As Flo inches towards the completion of the translation, she finds inner peace and regains lost confidence. Just the way Kyo does, in the end, while living with his grandmother in the mountains. Flo’s search for the mysterious Hibiki to seek his permission to publish the translation adds a dash of suspense. You almost wish that Hibiki is actually Kyo, just the way Flo does, at some point.

The book is such a gentle and endearing read that it feels like a homecoming for your heart. Bradley’s lyrical prose, the atmospheric setting, and the seamless intertwining of the lives of various characters make the novel feel like a mosaic of experiences. Though it takes time to adjust to the slow pace, the exploration of themes such as ennui, disconnection, belonging, and the clash between modernity and tradition in Japanese society, makes it a thought-provoking read.

Four Seasons in Japan by Nick Bradley is an interesting novel that weaves Flo, Ayako, and Kyo’s stories with a rich tapestry of Japanese culture, offering readers a reflective journey through modern Tokyo. Bradley, who previously gained acclaim for The Cat and the City, continues to explore Japan, providing a fascinating glimpse into Japanese culture and literature.

Book: Four Seasons in Japan

Author: Nick Bradley

Publisher: Penguin

Pages: 326