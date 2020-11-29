Finding Freedom review: Fails to present in-depth insight in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life

They have a royal engagement and wedding and build a life amidst one storm after the other brought on by tabloids, who have it in for Meghan. That Harry and William have supposedly fallen out over the former’s choice of partner and that Harry has taken the unthinkable step, of abdicating his place in the royal family to live as civilians with his wife and child in Los Angeles, has offered more fodder to the papers. The book covers such established facts and others like just how atrociously Meghan is treated by the racist British press, and certain unknown ones too. I could have only guessed at something as banal as Harry’s fascination for emojis but the book puts a definitive stamp of facthood on them. The couple’s interest in preserving their privacy even if that means taking people and institutions to court feel like a logical progress to Diana’s constant protests for the same right, and is not a value addition of this book.

The writing style is romantic and pedantic in a way that’s unsuitable for a biography and describes two living celebrities in a juicy manner, which may make most readers feel a tad discomfited. The odd timing of the release of the book does not help its cause either. While I’m stowed away at home, reading about the travel and other exploits of the rich and famous doesn’t make me exactly kindly disposed to them.

On a serious note, what’s really missing are in-depth insights into the minds of the two subjects and the truth about their feelings regarding the situations they are in.

Since that’s completely left out, we see Harry and Meghan almost through the same lenses as newspapers and magazines present them, from a third-person point-of-view, albeit a lot kinder. Hence, the rest of the royalty is painted completely black without bothering to tell us the impetus behind their behaviour.

The writers do aver that “The couple prefer to keep their thoughts to themselves,” about a certain matter, but that seems to have been applied to the entire book. While the silence speaks its own tongue, the book had its own duty to tell that it fails- spectacularly.

Book: Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family

Author: Omid Scobie & Carolyn Durand

Publisher: Harper Collins

Price: Rs 599

Pages: 354