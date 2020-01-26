Finding Chika: Nevertheless, you taught us to live

It is about Mitch Albom. It is about his wife, Janine. It is about a little girl named Chika. Above all, this book is about all three of them, which comprises them to be us. It is all about making of a family, while taking some of the most important decisions pertaining to life. Altering lives to some extent, not just of one, but also of all three, at the same time.

Like his previous ones, this book too makes readers vision bit blur on some occasions, with tears that compel you to insert a bookmark and take a break to gather yourself again. Try holding back, and it comes out in a much intense flow. Mitch has mastered the art of connecting deeply with the readers.

When I reviewed his previous book, ‘The next person you meet in heaven’, I remember summing it up by crediting Mitch for having erased the fear of death within me.

Through ‘Finding Chika’, he has once again brought to the fore one of the most primary essence of life, never to give up even when the odds are against you. It is a story of a well-fought battle between mind and body. It is a story that explains to all its readers an importance or true value of otherwise considered an ordinary word, ‘Nevertheless’.

Having read all the books written by Mitch, I can say this with conviction that never before in the past after ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’, the author has been vocal about his desires, follies and basic human weakness as much as he has been this time. Seeing his wife cry at times and holding him responsible for not having his or her own child, the author writes…To this day, it pains me. There are many kinds of selfishness in this world, but the most selfish is hording time, because none of us know how much we have, and it is an affront to God to assume there will be more.

Chika’s entry into lives of Mitch and Janine, could well be seen, as a completion of a desired family. At the same, an opportunity to learn some of the toughest lessons in life in a shortest span. It all begins with an MRI report of Chika, who then goes on to teach as well as give never felt before experiences of life to both of them.

Everything the author knew about protection until date gets a new dimension. As a reader it also opens up for all of us that, you can have more than one journey of your life. Children wonder at the world. Parents wonder at their children’s wonder. In so doing, we are all together young. That is exactly what Mitch, Janine and Chika did. Comforting each other during those moments one of them needed it the most.

It is practically too difficult to sum up a book like this which is not a product of imagination. Every word, every sentence, every paragraph is an honest attempt by Mitch to include each of his readers into his family and introduce Chika who made him and his family complete. Unknowingly, Mitch has stumbled upon the answer to whom he shall first meet in heaven when the call comes. Until then, keep smiling because Chika did the same until last.