Canco Advertising founder Ramesh Narayan releases his new book titled 'A Different Route to Success'

Ramesh Narayan has released his new book titled 'A Different Route to Success'. Speaking about the book, Ramesh Narayan says, “This is an effort to highlight significant events and phases in my life. For some people it could be a pleasant reading experience. For others, the lessons I learned could ease their way through life."

The book gives readers a ringside view of Ramesh Narayan’s professional life where he retired at the age of 50, after running Canco Advertising, an advertising agency he founded and ran for 24 years. Apart from many blue chip clients, Canco had an impeccable reputation as an agency run on the highest standards of ethics and integrity.

His second innings, after retirement, saw him remain active in advertising industry matters. He was President India Chapter International Advertising Association (IAA), and Area Director APAC on the World Board of the IAA. He was also one of the five members of the core team that pulled off the memorable IAA World Congress 2019 at Kochi.