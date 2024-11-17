Bookworm's Nook: South Korean Best Seller 'Welcome To The Hyunam-Dong Bookshop' Feels Like A Comforting Family Dinner

A book tells you about a thousand lives, but a bookshop makes you live a thousand lives. Also, a book about a bookshop is definitely a cherry on the cake.

If you want to indulge in a soothing slow-paced book, then 'Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop' is definitely the one for you. This South-Korean best-seller feels like a comforting family dinner where we all sit and vent out our life problems.

After being slapped with the hardships of life, Yeongiu decided to quit it all and start it afresh. With no wherewithal, she followed her dream and mustered courage to open a bookshop.

After struggling for over 6 months her efforts finally saw the light of the day and her bookstore became a healing space for lost souls in no time. A safe space where everyone could laugh, cry and share about their lives with raw honesty.

Through this book, the author Hwang Bo-Reum has beautifully shed light on the importance having right of people around you to cheer you when you succeed and be your shoulder to cry on when things are rough.

The unique stories of different characters visiting this bookshop makes us resonate with our life struggles and once you're engrossed in Bo-Reum's writing, all the characters will automatically come to life.

Don't pick this masterpiece if you're in a rush to finish it off quick.

Why You Should Read This?

* Easy vocabulary

* Very descriptive

* Throws light on everyday struggle of life

* Tells us about the journey of a bookshop owner

......................

Favourite Quote

A life surrounded by good people is a successful life. It might not be success as defined by society, but thanks to the people around you, each day is a successful day.