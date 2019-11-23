Book Review: The short circuit

When eight of India’s best fiction writers come together to produce a book of intrigue and murder, you have a delicious treat in the offing. It opens with Mitra Phukan’s ‘Poison in the Paan’, in which a singing diva chokes to death onstage, murdered by a venom-laced stimulant that she pops into her mouth. Who would want her dead? The stories in this collection engage with their varied settings and styles.

If ‘Murder in the Wedding Season’ pits a politician against a widow, ‘Serial Killer’ explores the mind of a person who appears completely normal but for the enjoyment of the act of murder, and ‘Sister’ portrays a vigilante eunuch’s efforts to solve a gruesome killing in a city slum. Murders most foul...who can resist?!

Title: She Stoops To Kill: Stories of Crime and Passion

Author: Multiple

Editor: Preeti Gill;

Publisher: Speaking Tiger; Pages: 256; Price: Rs.350