Book Review: Just out

Book: Made in China
Author: Parinda Joshi
Publisher: HarperCollins
Raghu Mehta is a desperate man. His handicraft imports business has unexpectedly collapsed and cash is drying out quickly, his wife thinks he is a loser and society considers him irrelevant. Meanwhile, his closest friends and family all seem to be running flourishing businesses and living luxurious lives in Surat, the diamond capital of India.
Book: The God Child
Author: Nana Oforiatta Ayim
Publisher: RupaBloomsbury
Maya grows up in Germany knowing that her parents are different: from one another, and from the rest of the world. And then Kojo arrives one Christmas, like an annunciation. For the first time, Maya has someone who can help her understand why exile has made her parents the way they are. But then Maya and Kojo are separated.
Book: Who Blunders and How
Author: Robin Banerjee
Publisher: Sage
Many big companies—famous brands, once loved and revered—often disappear into oblivion mainly due to their own follies. Look at the once invincible Kodak or the seemingly unfailing Premier Padmini cars. In the unforgiving world of modern business they failed to adapt, only to perish. Many businesses fail to address this basic truth.
Book: Your Life Is Your Message
Author: Nancy Stanford Blair, Mark L Gesner
Publisher: Sage
This book is a call to adventure, an opportunity to live life to the fullest and a guide to discovering your own path towards transformational leadership. Based on interviews with leaders who found their way to mission-driven lives, you are led on a path to determine your life’s meaning.
