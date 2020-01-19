Book Review: First hand account of fugitive Pablo Escobar lives

Bographies of criminals only serve to prove that “the evil that men do lives after them”; another despicable story gets recorded for posterity — often times in an attempt to show the “better side” of the criminal (Bollywood hasn’t been far behind).

Pablo Escobar (1949-1993), the “King of Cocaine”, has been the subject of at least eight books, several feature/ biographical films and TV series including HBO, ESPN, Netflix, National Geographic; he now appears in a biography written by his widow.

Is she trying to justify his activities? Is she trying to gain sympathy? It was unconditional love, she claims, laced with “fear, powerlessness and uncertainty about what would become of [us] without him.” The book all but begs to be allowed to live — without any reference to the man who mercilessly killed thousands and destroyed the lives of a whole generation with his drug trade (80% of cocaine entering USA was Pablo’s).