Book Review: Bringing in the age-old topic

Such a Fun Age is a stouthearted story about race and privilege. When I began reading this book, I found it arid and dull but as I moved ahead, the last few chapters, I have to say, peaked my interest and stunned me at the same time. One might miss the irony of how the white characters reinforce racism even when they seem to oppose it and that will make the heart of the reader wrench a bit with every move of the antagonist.

Set around a young black babysitter, Emira Tucker, whose sole purpose is to find a real job amidst all the chaos and her well-intentioned employer, Alix Chamberlain. Alix is a bit of a control-freak, she gets what she wants. She has made a living with her confidence-driven brand, showing other women how to do the same.

So she is shocked when her babysitter, Emira, is confronted while watching the Chamberlains’ toddler one night, walking the aisles of their local high-end supermarket.