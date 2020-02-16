Book Review: An intense read

There are good books, then there are better books and The Swap was one of the better ones. A great book is like watching a movie that you can’t pause even for a minute and The Swap, which is set to be adapted as a web series, is just that like.

Talking about the gist of the book, I had heard of ‘spouse-swapping practice’ but now I have read it too. The book felt so real that I actually got an insight into the world of spouse-swapping. It is always exciting to discover the darker sides of the world, but the truth is the final results are never colourful.

To me, The Swap seemed to be the story of two couples Priya-Akash and Anuradha-Dileep and how they manage to keep up with their marriages in the changed times.

Told from Priya’s point of view, The Swap doesn't make excuses for people doing what they choose to do, be it Priya and Dileep’s extramarital affair or the choice of going to attend the swinging party.

But it is rather a surprise to see how things transform right after that one night and where it leads the story. So, it’s your turn now to find out whether the swap became a liberating experience that the couples had expected it to be or did things between them and their friends get murky?

It is a great read, especially the first half, if you are looking to pick something that is well paced and doesn't slack in delivering the story. It does get a little predictable here and there but soon the author reins it in.

And as the blurb reads, “Sharp and racy, The Swap is a sparkling novel about sex, marriage and morality.” And I can’t agree more. There is drama, revelation, revenge and everything peppery making it a perfect read for the ones who are tucked in their beds and all they want is a good book for the rest of their day.