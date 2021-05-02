A Puppy’s Guide To Indian Religious Wisdom review: A relook at Advaita Vedanta through a dog’s eyes

The narrator, who sheds light on the concept of Advaita Vedanta, is not any learned sage or seer in the conventional sense. Rather, the narrator, Vasu, slips into a dog’s body and illuminates the paths for umpteen seekers who are on their constant pursuit of unravelling the metaphysical aspect of the universe. The fact can not be refuted that since the inception of the mankind on this earth, man has been confronted with fathomless existential dilemmas. His quest to mingle with his origin is perpetual and endless. Whenever such existential conflicts and identity crisis grip the wayward mind of a man, spirituality and mysticism come for ward to rescue the directionless individuals who otherwise keep groping in the labyrinths of darkness.

Such is the magical charisma of this book, which is loaded with ancient Indian wisdom and deep insights from our scriptures like Upanishads. Though what gratifies a sane reader all the more is the fact that no dogma has been perpetuated through the narrative of the book. With an absolute sense of secularism the author presents innumerable different definitions and multiple dimensions of religion and spirituality which in the process of their understanding give birth to a slew of new critical observations pertaining to the subtlest concept of Advaita Vedanta.

Book: A Puppy’s Guide To Indian Religious Wisdom

Author: Hari Haran

Publisher: Leadstart

Pages: 187

Price: Rs 199