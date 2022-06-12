e-Paper Get App

World Day Against Child Labour: Ayushmann Khurrana believes ’Children belong in schools, not factories or as domestic labourers’

Ayushmann was recognised by UNICEF as Celebrity Advocate for the global campaign Ending Violence Against Children (EVAC).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
Ayushmann Khurrana |

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has been voted one of the ‘Most Influential People in the World’ by TIME Magazine for championing inclusivity through his choice of films. He has actively worked towards countering gender discrimination via his brand of cinema. His intent for social good was recognised by UNICEF as they roped him in as their Celebrity Advocate for the global campaign Ending Violence Against Children (EVAC).

On World Day Against Child Labour today, Ayushmann sets the agenda for eradication of child labour in our country.

Ayushmann says, “Children belong in schools and playgrounds, not workshops, factories, agricultural fields or as domestic labourers. Child labour violates their rights and deprives them of their education, growth and opportunities. It also makes them vulnerable to injuries, exploitation and abuse.”

Read Also
‘Sports and cinema have power to unite India’: Ayushmann Khurrana on how he is trying to play...
article-image

He adds, “Children who have the opportunity to go to school regularly, have a better earning potential in the future, helping end the intergenerational cycle of poverty. Each one of us has a role to play to end child labour. We can take action to end child labour from our businesses, our homes and our communities.“

Ayushmann feels children at risk need to be protected at any cost. He says, “Support vulnerable children and their families to access education and social protection schemes. Raise awareness around the lasting negative impact of child labour. Call CHILDLINE 1098 if you see a child labour or any other child in distress.”

On the work front, Ayushmann will be next seen in two very interesting projects this year - Anubhuti Kashyap’s 'Doctor G' and film-maker Aanand L Rai’s 'Action Hero' being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.

Read Also
'I want to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar and Rohit Shetty,' says Ayushmann Khurrana
article-image
HomeEntertainmentBollywoodWorld Day Against Child Labour: Ayushmann Khurrana believes ’Children belong in schools, not factories or as domestic labourers’

RECENT STORIES

'It doesn't mean a lot': Daryl Mitchell on missing out on double ton as New Zealand post 553 England...

'It doesn't mean a lot': Daryl Mitchell on missing out on double ton as New Zealand post 553 England...

Sant Tukaram temple in Dehu to be closed for one day instead of three ahead of PM Modi's visit

Sant Tukaram temple in Dehu to be closed for one day instead of three ahead of PM Modi's visit

Asian Cup Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri scores in India's 2-1 win over Afghanistan

Asian Cup Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri scores in India's 2-1 win over Afghanistan

Pub co-owned by England pacer Stuart Broad ravaged by fire

Pub co-owned by England pacer Stuart Broad ravaged by fire

Mumbai weather update: Cloudy skies with moderate rainfall likely today

Mumbai weather update: Cloudy skies with moderate rainfall likely today