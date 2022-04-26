Why did Kartik Aaryan say 'PM Narendra Modi ke tweets ulte nahi lagte' at 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' trailer launch?

The much-awaited trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was officially launched by the makers on Tuesday.

Within hours of its release, fans have already flooded social media with praises for the actor as well as for the film.

The trailer is filled with drama, comedy, horror and catchy dialouges. One of the dialogues from the trailer also has a Donald Trump tweet connection. "Donald Trump ke tweet aur chudailo ke feet hamesha ulte hi hote hain," the actor says in one of the scenes.

During the trailer launch event in Mumbai, Kartik was asked about his opinion on PM Narendra Modi’s tweets in reference to the Donald Trump tweet dialogue.

According to a report in India Today, Kartik replied, "Nahi, bilkul ulte nahi lagte. Jinke lag rahe the, wo bol diya uspe dialogue. Wo actually chudailo ke feet pe zyada concentrate kiya tha waha. Tumne galat jagah concentrate kiya."

It may be mentioned that Kartik and PM Modi have often interacted with each other on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the trailer promises a perfect blend of horror and comedy, with lots of scares accompanied by heaps of laughter leaving the moviegoers excited and curious to know more.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the movie also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is the sequel of the comic supernatural thriller drama of the same name. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu' which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead besides, other actors including Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Amisha Patel.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 20, 2022.

