When Shantanu Maheshwari and Ashnoor Kaur's 'Tutt Gaya' shoot got interrupted due to monkeys in Rishikesh

After a noteworthy performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari has come up with yet another music video, titled 'Tutt Gaya', this time with actress and social media sensation Ashnoor Kaur.



In a candid chat with The Free Press Journal, the young duo spilled the beans on their camaraderie, their take on love, some memorable moments from the sets, and more.



The romantic number 'Tutt Gaya' captures the essence of young love and the pain of separation. It is the story of a couple, contemplating being in a long-distance relationship, and trying to come to terms with its pros and cons.



When asked if Shantanu and Ashnoor have ever been in a long-distance relationship in their real lives, the duo denies it. However, Shantanu quips, "Our friends have been in such relationships and at times, it's really fun to see their problems (laughs)."



Shantanu and Ashnoor claim that 'Tutt Gaya' is very different from the songs and music videos that are being produced today. "The story is different. The way the emotions have been visually presented is very relatable. There are some filmy moments too. It has this innocence, which will remind people of the songs that we used to watch until some years ago," shares Shantanu.

Ashnoor adds, "It throws light on pure love; the kind of love that gives you butterflies. It will make people crave a love story like that. It conveys that love itself is so powerful that no matter what the circumstances, if your bond is strong then it can withstand any storm that comes its way."



During the conversation, the duo also recalled a fun incident that happened on the sets during the shooting of ‘Tutt Gaya’. The song has been shot at scenic locations in Rishikesh. The ‘Patiala Babes’ actress reveals, “We were filming a part of the song on Lakshman jhula and all of a sudden we see a group of monkeys marching towards us. And we just stood there. No one had a clue what to do. But then there was Shantanu who started a recording the whole thing. So I thought of reaching out to a baby monkey and saying an innocent hello. But as soon as I went near it, the mother monkey actually snapped at me, scaring us out of our wits!”



Shantanu and Ashnoor shared that they had a blast shooting for the song. While Ashnoor gushed about Shantanu's 'vibe', the 'Dil Dosti Dance' actor avers, "We never had to stress about our chemistry. It just came naturally to us. And I am sure it will be evident on the screen for our viewers as well."

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 07:30 AM IST