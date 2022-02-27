Shantanu Maheshwari opens up on romancing Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi': 'She made sure I feel comfortable'

Actor Shantanu Maheshwari's Bollywood debut film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, is creating quite a buzz. The biopic is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Free Press Journal caught up with Shantanu for an exclusive conversation.

Shantanu is all praise for Sanjay. "It was a big-time learning experience for me to work with Sanjay sir. The vision he has and the atmosphere that he creates for the actors to absorb the character and explore their potential is mind-blowing, and that's just amazing to witness and experience," Shantanu shares.

Elaborating further, he adds, "Sanjay sir uses a lot of elements where you don't have dialogues but have to talk through eyes, gestures and body language. I felt a few of them were difficult to achieve because when not performed properly, it can indicate something else. There's a very thin line to work within, and that was, I think, a bit challenging, but I'm glad that I was able to fulfil that challenge..."

Shantanu was shocked when he bagged the film. "When I got selected, I wondered if it was a prank! It was a bit difficult for me to accept if it was really happening to me. I was blank," he explains.

Shantanu had an amazing time working with Alia too. "It didn't seem like I was working with the superstar Alia Bhatt. Throughout the shoot, it felt like she was Gangubai because she was so effortless. She is a talented actress, and you will understand the kind of performance she has given after watching the film. All her movies one side and this film another! It was amazing to work with her, share screen space with her, be able to react to her acting and witness her do the magic. She was very helpful, cooperative, and collaborative. She did make sure I feel comfortable so that I can give my 100 per cent," he gushes.

The choreographer-turned-actor has several intimate and romantic scenes with Alia in the film. Asked if he was nervous about performing those scenes, Shantanu answers, "I wasn't really nervous during those scenes. The only thing I was nervous about was being around Sanjay sir because, for me, the biggest celeb on the set was him. Otherwise, Alia was so sweet and friendly that I felt very comfortable doing all the scenes with her."

He also reveals why shooting the song Meri Jaan was not easy for him. "The one shot that we did for Meri Jaan was a big challenge. I felt because it was the last day of the shoot, and secondly, you had to do the scene as well as get into the song part of it. If I goof up, Alia's performance will be spoiled, and the whole frame will look bad because it was just the two of us in that frame. And it was a one-shot in Sanjay sir's movie, so it was a big thing. He had faith in me in terms of performing and being able to pull it off," Shantanu explains.

On a parting note, Shantanu reveals that Sanjay never scolded him. "He is very 'chilled out' on the sets. He is very passionate about what he does. He knows exactly what he wants, and when he gets what he wants, he doesn't shout. He is funny, and in fact, sir ke jokes ka har koi deewana ho jata hai. He keeps the mood light and treats the unit as a family," Shantanu concludes.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 08:00 AM IST