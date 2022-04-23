When Raveena Tandon’s internship included wiping vomit off the floors

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon who ruled the big screen in the 90s with her charismatic charm, recalled the time she started working under ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar.

Even though she came with a privileged background, given that her father Ravi Tandon was a filmmaker, Raveena had to carve her own path in the entertainment industry.

The actress who started her internship after 10th grade, told Mid-Day, "I did start from cleaning the studio floors to wiping off vomit from the stalls floors and studio floors and stuff."

She further stated how Kakkar made her a substitute for days when models wouldn't turn up.

“He used to say ‘call Raveena,’ he would ask me to do my makeup and start posing. So, I thought if I have to do it why should I do it for Prahlad again and again for free, why not make some pocket money out of it, and that’s exactly the thought which started the modelling,” said Raveena.

Raveena was 16 when made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in 1991 with "Patthar Ke Phool", and since then her career has only been on the rise.

In December 2021, Raveena made her OTT debut as cop Kasturi Dogra in the series "Aranyak".

Raveena was recently seen in "KGF: Chapter 2" as Ramika Sen. The film stars Yash in the lead role, while Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist ‘Adheera’.

Released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, “KGF: Chapter 2” is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

She will reunite with Sanjay Dutt for the film "Ghudchadi". The Binoy Gandhi-directorial is a rollercoaster ride full of fun, romance, and drama. It is written by Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj and Binoy Gandhi.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 09:33 AM IST