Watch Video: Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted together, fans call them 'reel and real Sanju'

Actor Sanjay Dutt has impressed one and all with his stunning performances. From his debut with 'Rocky' to his latest film 'KGF: Chapter 2', Sanjay Dutt has never failed to astonish us with his craft.

Currently, the star is celebrating the success of his latest role Adheera in 'KGF: Chapter 2' and is also looking forward to the highly anticipated ‘Shamshera’ along with reel life Sanju - Ranbir Kapoor.

Recently, Sanjay Dutt met Ranbir Kapoor, who portrayed him in the film ‘Sanju’.

In the recent video going viral on the internet, both the actors can be seen having a conversation with each other. As soon as this video surfaced on the internet, fans were enraptured to see them together. Citing the video, cinephiles exhibited their excitement by referring them as ‘Reel life Sanju and Real Life Sanju’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt has 'Prithviraj' with Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood and Akshay Kumar. He is also prepping up for the release of 'Shamshera'.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 08:12 PM IST