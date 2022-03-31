Watch video: Esha Gupta binges on medu vada as she returns home

Time and again, Esha Gupta sets the internet ablaze with her impeccable sartorial choice or smoking hot photoshoots. This time around, the actress has captured everyone's attention, but for a different reason!

For the unversed, Esha is back in town to finish her upcoming shooting slates. The ethereal beauty, who was in the foreign land off late, has been binging on Indian food ever since her return.

Her latest Instagram reel, enjoying the Medu Vada, has become the internet's new favourite and has got us craving some Indian delicacies. Esha wrote, "Back after months #indianfood #vada #foodislife."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Esha is working on the next season of 'Aashram', starring Bobby Deol. The actress is said to play a never-before-seen character in the drama series.

She is also set to star in web series 'Invisible Woman' where she will be seen opposite Suniel Shetty, who is set to make his debut in the OTT segment. 'Invisible Woman' is a noir action thriller produced by Yoodlee Films with Tamil filmmaker Rajesh M. Selva at the helm.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 02:25 PM IST