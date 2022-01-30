Esha Gupta turns entrepreneur, becomes brand partner of Spanish restaurant with Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo

Actress Esha Gupta is definitely on a roll this year! From having a packed calendar to making news for film announcements - the actress has caught everyone's attention for all the right reasons.

Now, Esha has joined the league of Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo!

Esha has become the brand partner of a Spanish restaurant owned by Rafael Nadal, Cristiano Ronaldo and Manuel Campos.

The star also shared a glimpse of their opening in Bahrain on social media.

Loading View on Instagram

While speaking about the same, Esha Gupta said, "It's great to be a part of this spectacular Spanish restaurant. I am excited about this new journey."

Meanwhile, the speculation of Esha Gupta joining forces with Samir Karnik for his next with Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty is doing rounds on social media. The actress is also working on 'Aashram' next season and 'Invisible Woman'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ THESE are Esha Gupta's top six most fashionably ethereal Indian looks

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 11:03 AM IST