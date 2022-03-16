Watch: Urvashi Rautela stuns in high slit body-fitting blue gown worth Rs 5.5 lakh

Actress Urvashi Rautela has paved her way internationally along with Bollywood by climbing the ladder of success every day through her hard work and dedication.

Urvashi, who often shares updates about her personal and professional life with her fans on social media, recently reached the mark of 46 million followers on Instagram.

Recently, Urvashi attended one of the award shows in Mumbai. She wore a dazzling ensemble at the red carpet of the award show.

Urvashi wore a shimmery body-fitting long gown with high slit. It was embellished with shimmering golden floral pattern all over.

The royal blue gown was worth Rs 5.5 lakh. Urvashi also carried a cylindrical clutch worth Rs 2 lakh and completed her look with minimal makeup with bold and dramatic eyes, nude pink lips, light rosy cheeks, fresh white painted nails and had kept treses loose and wavy.

Her overall look was accessorised with gorgeous diamond ear danglers and bracelets worth Rs 2 lakh. The actress greeted the paparazzi with smile and even posed for them.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi will be soon seen in the Jio studios web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ along with the Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’.

Urvashi will also be making a Tamil debut with ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana and she has signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 05:31 PM IST