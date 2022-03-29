Watch: Shraddha Kapoor shares BTS video from her latest photoshoot, gives a shoutout to her team

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the busiest actress of this time as she is constantly seen shooting for her upcoming projects and ad commitments.

Recently, the actress took to her social media and shared a short video from behind the scenes of her photoshoot in which she looked very pretty with her curly haircut.

She wrote on the video, "Nikku spinning her magic @nikitamenon1."

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film with actor Ranbir Kapoor was pushed to March 8, 2023.

The film that is yet to get a title, is among the highly awaited releases of Bollywood. The movie will mark Shraddha’s first-ever collaboration with Ranbir, for which her fans her supremely excited for.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 08:01 PM IST