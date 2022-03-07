Watch: Ranveer Singh and Rakhi Sawant break into a dance at award function; netizens call them 'best jodi'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently graced an award function in Mumbai and there, he bumped into none other than Rakhi Sawant.

Ranveer and Rakhi met on the red carpet of the Indian Television Academy Awards (ITA) held in Mumbai on Sunday. Ranveer, who is known for his quirky sartorial choices, had donned a black-and-white suit with his hair tied up in a bun. He paired his outfit wth white-rimmed shades.

On the other hand, Rakhi was dressed up in an all-black outfit, but what stole the show was her huge red rose-shaped bonnet.

As soon as the duo met each other, Rakhi joked that she has dressed up as a tree today and that a flower has grown out of her head. She even mimicked the famous hand gesture from the film 'Pushpa' and Ranveer too followed suit.

As the paparazzi cheered for them, the two went on to shake a leg on Ranveer's 'Tatad tatad', the chartbuster from his film 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer and Rakhi even posed for the shutterbugs, leaving them in splits.

As soon as the video of their interaction went viral on the internet, fans labelled them as the 'best jodi'.

A user even wrote, "Ram milayi jodi..lag rahi hi ek dum,", while another wrote, "Rab ne bana di jodi".

On the professional front, Rakhi was last seen as a contestant on Salman Khan's reality game show 'Bigg Boss 15'.

On the other hand, Ranveer will be next seen in the film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. It is slated to hit the silver screens on May 13.

His upcoming films also include Shankar’s remake of his blockbuster 'Anniyan', Rohit Shetty’s 'Cirkus' and Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 11:16 AM IST