Watch: Fan surprises Ranveer Singh with a tattoo of his face on back; check out the actor's reaction

Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the most loved actor's of Bollywood. Fans of the star have time and again proved how they can go to any lengths just to get one glimpse or get one reply from him.

In one such incident, a fan landed outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office on Tuesday after Ranveer visited the ace filmmaker. As soon as he stepped out of his car, the fan went to him and showed him a tattoo of the actor's face that he had inked on his back.

Ranveer was highly impressed on seeing the tattoo and exclaimed, "Kya baat!", to which the fan replied that he has been trying to meet the actor and show him tattoo since the last one year.

Hugging the man, Ranveer said, "Chalo mil gaye", and even got a picture clicked with him.

The 'Padmaavat' actor also asked the paparazzi if the pandemic was over as they rushed to him and asked him to pose for pictures.

He even obliged a young fan with some selfies.

Ranveer visited Bhansali's office soon after Alia Bhatt was seen entering the venue. Known for his quirky fashion sense, the actor wore a zebra print oversized shirt with distressed denims and sneakers. He paired his outfit with a chunky Balenciaga chain around his neck and red sunglasses.

On the film front, Ranveer has an impessive lineup for 2022. His upcoming films include YRF’s 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', Shankar’s remake of his blockbuster 'Anniyan', Rohit Shetty’s 'Cirkus' and Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 09:37 AM IST