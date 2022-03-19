Watch: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a passionate lip-lock while playing Holi

After two years of muted celebrations due to COVID-19, Holi was celebrated with traditional fervour across the world.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.

Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.

People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting "Holi Hai".

Global actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas also celebrated Holi with a grand party at their residence in Los Angeles.

In a video shared by Nick, the duo can be seeing applying colours, throwing water balloons, and also sharing a romantic lip-lock.

Priyanka also shared a video and some pictures with the caption, “To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy Holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing Holi like Desi’s do! Feeling blessed. #photodump #happyholi #goodoverevil #festivalofcolours.”

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick have recently become parents. On January 22, the two took to Instagram and announced the birth of "a baby via surrogate."

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they posted.

The 'Fashion' actor was last seen in the sci-fi action film, 'The Matrix Resurrections'. She recently wrapped up filming for the thriller series, 'Citadel'.

On the acting front, Chopra will next be seen in Jim Strouse-directed rom-com ‘Text For You’. She also has ‘Sangeet’, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband Nick Jonas, and Hindi feature film ‘Jee Lee Zaara’, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 08:46 AM IST