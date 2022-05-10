Watch: Newlywed Ranbir Kapoor winks as fan shouts 'I love you' during football match

Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot with Alia Bhatt last month, recently had the cutest encounter with one of his many fans during a celebrity football tournament in the UAE.

The actor, who was accompanied by his teammates, was gearing up to hit the field and get the match started when a fan yelled 'I love you Ranbir' at him from the stands.

And this was not missed by the Kapoor scion, who quickly turned and winked at the fan with a rather cute smile.

A video of the incident has been going viral on the internet in which the spectators can be seen cheering for their favourite stars ahead of the football match.

The actor also shook hands and clicked selfies with his fans gathered at the stadium.

Ranbir was accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Dino Morea, Karan Wahi, and other celebs for the tournament.

On the film front, Ranbir will be next seen in the much-hyped 'Brahmastra', which pairs him with wife Alia Bhatt for the first time on the silver screen. The film is set for a September 9 release, and is the first part of the Ayan Mukerji-helmed trilogy.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 12:25 PM IST