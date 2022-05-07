Watch: Madhuri Dixit launches teaser and poster of her second single ‘Tu Hai Mera’

After the stupendous success of her first single ‘Candle’ which was launched during the lockdown and dedicated to all those fighting on the frontline, Madhuri Dixit is all set to launch her second single, titled ‘Tu Hai Mera’ on her birthday on 15th May, 2022.

The teaser and poster of the new track were released today.

The song is her expression of love to all the fans who have supported her journey.

The ace actor took to social media to release the teaser and poster of the song. Madhuri captioned the post, "Dive into the first look of #TuHaiMera with me."

Produced by Dr Shriram Nene and RnM Moving Pictures Pvt Ltd, co-produced by Madhuri Dixit with executive producer Gaurav Chawla, the song is written, and sung by Madhuri Dixit.

The song was in collaboration with Raja Kumari, Narinder Singh, and a team in LA and Mumbai. Directed by Charit Desai, the artists and repertoire was done by Sat Bisla.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 02:09 PM IST