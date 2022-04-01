Watch: Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', says 'feeling immense gratitude for entire team'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all praise for SS Rajamouli's latest film 'RRR', starring Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Jr NTR.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Kangana shared a video of herself in which she talks about the film and heaps praise on Rajamouli.

In the video, Kangana says that she finally watched the film with her family. "The film does not need any kind of publicity and it is now breaking several existing records and making new ones. Every artist in the film has done a great job including NTR ji and Ram Charan," she said in Hindi and went on to add that the writer of 'RRR', KV Vijayendra Prasad, has given some of the most successful films of Indian cinema.

Kangana also stated that she liked the film because nationalism is her favourite subject. Praising the director, the 'Manikarnika' actress said, "Raja means king and all we can say is long live the king. Thanks for RRR."

"Film RRR dekhne ke baad ….. feeling immense gratitude for entire RRR team," she captioned the video.

Earlier this week, Kangana took to her Instagram and penned a heartfelt post for the director. "S.S Rajamouli sir has proved he is the greatest Indian film director ever. He has never ever given an unsuccessful film. Yet the best thing about him not his success but his humility as an artist, sadagi (simplicity) as a person and his great love for his nation and his dharma. Great to have a role model like you sir. Sincerely your fan."

Several other B-Town celebs also lauded the film.

While praising the Rajamouli, filmmaker Karan Johar said on his social media handle, "There are filmmaker’s and then there is @ssrajamouli sir ! He can take your breathe away and he does it again with #RRR ! Salute to his vision and his mega master ability to execute it with the expertise of a GENIUS!".

At a recent event, when asked about 'RRR' Salman said, "He (Ram Charan) has done such a fantastic job in RRR. I just wished him on his birthday, and on the success of his film. I am very proud of him. It feels so good that he is doing so well." and moreover, he added, "But I wonder why our films are not doing so well in the south. Their films are doing so well here".

Set in pre-independence India, 'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

The movie also features Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

Meanwhile on work front, Kangana has an interesting lineup of films in her kitty that includes 'Dhaakad', 'Tejas', 'Emergency', 'Sita', and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda'.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 03:19 PM IST