Watch 'Kala Sha Kala' Song: 'Rashtra Kavach Om' presents latest party anthem of the year

'Rashtra Kavach Om' is set to release on July 1.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 01:23 PM IST
The much-anticipated action-drama film 'Rashtra Kavach Om', starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi, has been constantly making headlines ever since it was announced.

The makers of the film dropped their first song today - 'Kala Sha Kala', and it is safe to say, it will be an unabashed party anthem of the year. The song is performed by Elnaaz Norouzi and composed by Amjad Nadeem and Enbee.

Watch the song here:

The groovy lyrics are penned by Kumaar and sung in the melodious voice of Raahi and Dev Negi.

Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present 'Rashtra Kavach Om', a Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan. The film is directed by Kapil Verma, and is all set to release in cinemas on July 1, 2022.

