Watch 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' song 'RangiSari': Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's chemistry is too hot to handle

'Jugjugg Jeeyo' will release in theatres on June 24.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
After much anticipation and hype, the makers of 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' have dropped the second song from the film, 'RangiSari'.

The soulful track shows the sizzling chemistry between the lead actors, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. It is a recreation of the timeless classic, but with a modern twist.

Watch the song here:

The song has been crooned by Kanishk Seth and Kavita Seth, and the music too has been composed by them.

A few days ago, the first song from the film titled 'The Punjaabban Song' was officially released by the makers. The energetic dance number features Varun with his co-stars Kiara, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

article-image

The track is a remix of 'Nach Punjaban', a Pakistani song. Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi, and Romy sang the song, which is written by Tanishk Bagchi and Abrar Ul Haq.

Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the family entertainer will be released in theatres on June 24.

The film also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.

article-image

