Watch ‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’ Trailer: Akshay Oberoi features in Vikram Bhatt’s tale of love and fear

Actor Akshay Oberoi who began his journey on stage and slowly made his way to the silver screen with films like 'Piku', 'Fitoor', 'Kaalakaandi' and 'Bombairiya' to name a few, is back in business for his upcoming project 'Judaa Hoke Bhi'.

The trailer which released on Saturday shows Akshay battle his fears for the sake of love.

Sharing his experience shooting for the project, Akshay had earlier said in a statement, “It has been very fulfilling working with such a marvellous team on such a special project. The film comes from the director and writer duo of Raaz and is another tale of love and fear which makes it all the more interesting. Vikram Bhatt is a visionary director it was fun to be part of his film. Vikram told me he wanted to reinvent himself and I think that's exactly what he did with Judaa Hoke Bhi. Making a comeback to this genre after Pizza is thrilling. I'm looking forward to meeting the audience in theatres.”

Director Vikram Bhatt shared, "Virtual Production is the future of production. This is where we get a new reality. K Sera Sera and I, with my mentor Mahesh Bhatt, have partnered to make it possible not just for us but for the entire industry to avail and to make use of what we have learned. We want to service the entire industry to make films bigger, better and less expensive. This is our goal and Mr. Satish Panchariya of K Sera Sera and all of us have the same vision, same dream. The motto of our company is very simple: More for less. We are going to change how films are made forever."

The film also stars Aindrita Ray, Meherzan Mazda, Jia Mustafa, Rushad Rana, and Punit Tejwani.

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film is set to release on July 15, 2022. The film is jointly produced by K Sera Sera and Vikram Bhatt's Studio Virtual Worlds.