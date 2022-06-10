e-Paper Get App

Watch: Jasleen Royal pays emotional tribute to KK as she sings 'Yaaron' at her concert

Jasleen also took to her Instagram to pen a note for the late singer

Friday, June 10, 2022
article-image

Singer Jasleen Royal who is enjoying the success of her heart-winning compositions recently paid tribute to late singer KK at one of her recent concerts.

KK’s death came as a sudden blow to all, especially the music industry. Though still recovering from the loss, everyone is paying their heartfelt tributes to the singer.

The 'Ranjha' composer and singer too paid an emotional and heartwarming tribute to KK. Jasleen sang one of the most loved songs of the singer, 'Yaaron'.

Jasleen also took to her Instagram to pen a note for KK. The singer wrote, “The song that has defined endless drives, late-night chillin' and so many special moments with all of our friends.🥺 Remember singing this with all of my school and college friends at the top of our voices! I salute you KK sir! You will live on forever. Thank you for the music ❤️🫶.”

On the work front, Jasleen recently won her fist IIFA award for best music. She was elated to share it with the legend AR Rahman.

Jasleen also received a lot of love and appreciation for her compositions in 'Runway 34'.

