Exclusive: Singer KK's last concert recreation at Durga Puja pandal to happen on this date; these family members to be present

Image credits: Google

Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK will be getting a special ode by the Kabiraj Bagan Sarbojonin Puja committee. The pandal will replicate his last concert that had taken place at Nazrul Mancha, KK's last concert that took place on May 31.

In an exclusive interview with Free Press Journal, Sanjay Shaw working president of the Kabiraj Bagan Sarbojonin Puja revealed details related to the concert recreation. He said, "We will do the opening on 28th September. We are trying to get his wife or son for the inauguration. All his hit songs will be played. During rath puja; the preparations for the concert will start."

Image credits: Google

KK's untimely death has left a void in the hearts of everyone. His memorable songs are etched in everyone's mind. The singer died at the age of 53, on May 31, just hours after his performance at Nazrul Mancha. He was one of the most lovable singers of the '90s.