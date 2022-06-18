e-Paper Get App

Watch: Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates Autism Pride Day with autistic adults

Jacqueline has several films in the pipeline, including 'Vikrant Rona', 'Cirkus' and 'Ram Setu'.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 05:22 PM IST
article-image

On the occasion of Autism Pride Day, Jacqueline Fernandez visited cafe Arpan, which is run by differently-abled people.

Jacqueline's one-year-old foundation You Only Live Once (YOLO) has been creating and sharing stories of kindness throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. It recently celebrated Autism Pride day with the employees of Cafe Arpan. The actress herself was seen dancing to one of her popular songs ‘Jumme Ki Raat Hai’.

Taking to their social media, Yolo foundation wrote, “We marked Autistic Pride Day by celebrating with the wonderful folks at Café Arpan. Jacqueline and the amazing team members of Café Arpan sang, dance, ate and had so much fun! @cafearpan gives adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities an inclusive supported work environment where they can do what they love with passion and feel accepted, empowered and proud!"

They added, "Thank you Café Arpan for having us and letting us be a part of your wonderful world!”

Check out the video here:

On the work front, other than Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', Jacqueline will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in her upcoming 'Ram Setu'. She also has 'Vikrant Rona' and 'Kick 2' in the pipeline for her.

Read Also
Watch: First song of Kichcha Sudeepa's 'Vikrant Rona' introduces Jacqueline Fernandez as Gadang...
article-image

