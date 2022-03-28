Watch: Is Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's mystery woman celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr?

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who was last seen in Vasan Bala's 'Spotlight' in 'Ray', was spotted with a mystery woman on Sunday.

Junior Kapoor was photographed by the paparazzi as he walked hand-in-hand with this mystery woman who is rumoured to be celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr.

Lakshmi is known to have styled Bollywood A-lister such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani and Alia Bhatt to name a few.

Harsh Varrdhan made his debut with 'Mirzya', and followed it up with 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero'. In 2020, he appeared in a cameo in 'AK vs AK.'

Before his acting debut, Harsh worked as an assistant director on Anurag Kashyap's 2015 film 'Bombay Velvet.'

Apart from his latest role in 'Ray', Harsh was recently in the news after he ended up confirming his colleagues Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's relationship.

Meanwhile on work front, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor will next be seen with his dad Anil in Netflix's upcoming film 'Thar'.

The revenge noir thriller marks the directorial debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary and is produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company (AKFC). Chaudhary has also written the film and penned the dialogues with Anurag Kashyap.

Inspired by Western Noir genre, 'Thar' is set in the eighties and centres on Siddharth, played by Harsh Varrdhan.

'Thar' - which is the second collaboration between Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan after 'AK vs AK' where the two were seen as themselves -- also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik.

