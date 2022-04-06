Watch: Ileana D’Cruz's latest music video 'Ooo Ooo' with Qaran out on Hitz Music

Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music launched a month ago is on a roll, bringing listeners one chart-topping track after the next. In the latest offering from the music label, Vinod Bhanushali brings actress Ileana D’Cruz and singer-composer Qaran together for a groovy dance track ‘Ooo Ooo’.

Composed and sung by Qaran with lyrics by Qaran and Siddhesh Patole, the urban and contemporary song has been conceptualized and created by Vidit Chitroda and directed by Avinash Jai Singh.

‘Ooo Ooo’, an ultra-catchy Hindi pop song with reggaeton inflections, featuring bouncy guitars and an infectious groove, promises some electric chemistry between ever beautiful Ileana D’Cruz and uber-cool Qaran.

Says singer-composer Qaran, “Ooo Ooo is a song that I’ve always wanted to make. Something which puts a smile on peoples faces and gives them a feeling of positivity and happiness. In my opinion, this song and the energy it brings is the perfect way to usher the world back into a state of a relative normalcy after 2 years of uncertainty. I want this song to be remembered as a moment of celebration for the same. I can’t think of anyone better suited to bring out this emotion on screen with me than the gorgeous, Ileana D’Cruz. Having the record be released by Vinod Bhanushali & his record label Hitz Music is the icing on the cake."

Adds Ileana D’Cruz, “When I heard 'Ooo Ooo' I couldn’t stop grooving to the track, it was right up my alley. Qaran and I had a blast filming the song and I can't wait for everyone to listen to it."

Says Vinod Bhanushali, “When I heard the first scratch of 'Ooo Ooo' I knew it had immense potential and I was immediately impressed with it. The track is a very simplistic yet catchy in terms of its sound and lyrics. Qaran has done a brilliant job on the track and Ileana D'Cruz and Qaran have really brought life to the song with their attitude, performance and overall vibe."

Vinod Bhanushali presents ‘Ooo Ooo’ is out now on Hitz Music’s YouTube channel.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 01:12 PM IST